Severfield opens its new training facility

Official opening of Severfield Apprentice Training School. Kevin McCann from Sverfield, John Dolan from South West College and Mark Allen from Severfield pictured with the people taking part in the apprenticeship.

BALLINAMALLARD business Severfield has teamed up with the South West College campus in Enniskillen in a bid to ‘create an environment’ where local apprentices can learn and develop key skills.

Severfield – one of the leading structural steel construction firms in Europe – officially opened its new in-house ‘Apprentice Training Academy’ facility on Thursday, at its base in Ballinamallard.

