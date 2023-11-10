Severfield opens its new training facility

BALLINAMALLARD business Severfield has teamed up with the South West College campus in Enniskillen in a bid to ‘create an environment’ where local apprentices can learn and develop key skills.
Severfield – one of the leading structural steel construction firms in Europe – officially opened its new in-house ‘Apprentice Training Academy’ facility on Thursday, at its base in Ballinamallard.
