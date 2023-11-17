+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Headline'Our lives were threatened' says dog shelter staff
CONCERN… Johanne Judge from the Husky Salvation has revealed the horrifying details of their recent ‘death threat’ experience.

‘Our lives were threatened’ says dog shelter staff

Posted: 4:08 pm November 17, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE Husky Salvation in Irvinestown provides a life-saving service for the rehabilitation and rehoming of stray dogs – but the staff and team at the non-profit organisation was recently left fearing for their lives.

Set up by Johanne Judge in 2016, the animal shelter has been to the fore in looking after and caring for dogs that have suffered abuse and negligence in the local Fermanagh community.

The Husky Salvation team recently moved premises to an industrial estate on the outskirts of Enniskillen, but they’ve had to leave the venue after suffering a number of alleged ‘death threats’.

