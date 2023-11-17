+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineCanning ‘satisfied’ after first game in charge of Ducks
GIVING ORDERS… Ballinamallard United manager Tommy Canning shouts on instructions to his players at Ferney Park.

Canning ‘satisfied’ after first game in charge of Ducks

Posted: 10:10 am November 17, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

NEW Ballinamallard United manager Tommy Canning said he was ‘really happy’ with the attitude, commitment and performance of his players following Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Dundela.

Hosting the league leaders was a big challenge for Canning in his first game in charge, but his players responded by putting in what he described as a ‘good performance’.

“I felt the commitment to the game and the energy levels and quality was of a high quality. I was really, really impressed with them,” said the Mallards manager.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

All fun and games at the Futsall Schools’ Tournament Glasgow glory for Clements ‘Underdogs’ tag suits ’Skea, says McCaffrey

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:10 am November 17, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA