Canning ‘satisfied’ after first game in charge of Ducks

GIVING ORDERS… Ballinamallard United manager Tommy Canning shouts on instructions to his players at Ferney Park.

NEW Ballinamallard United manager Tommy Canning said he was ‘really happy’ with the attitude, commitment and performance of his players following Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Dundela.

Hosting the league leaders was a big challenge for Canning in his first game in charge, but his players responded by putting in what he described as a ‘good performance’.

“I felt the commitment to the game and the energy levels and quality was of a high quality. I was really, really impressed with them,” said the Mallards manager.

