BBC’s Any Questions? comes to Share this Friday

SHARE Discovery Village is getting set to broadcast out across the world this weekend, and the people of Fermanagh are being urged to come along and join in.

The Lisnaskea activity and holiday centre will host the popular BBC Radio 4 programme ‘Any Questions?’ this Friday night, November 10th.

The long-running current affairs debate, which has been on the go since 1948 and is seen as the radio version of ‘Question Time’, allows members of the public to come along and question its panel of politicians, journalists and commentators on current affairs.

One of its features is that the guests are not informed of what questions will be put to them beforehand, only hearing for the first time when the audience do.

While the guests for Friday night’s show remain under wraps, there will sure to be a few familiar faces among them, and with so much happening in the world at the moment, the debate will no doubt be lively.

Share CEO Darragh Collins said hosting the show would help promote Share and Fermanagh to the Any Questions? large audience, with the show attracting around one-and-a-half million listeners from across the world.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to host such a prestigious and widely listened to broadcast and we are very much looking forward to showcasing what Share has to offer,” he said.

There are still audience spaces left for Friday night’s broadcast. Doors open at 6.30pm and close at 7.30pm, with the show broadcasting live from 8-8.50pm.

For more information visit www.sharevillage.org/bbc-radio-4-any-questions or email darraghcollins@sharevillage.org

For those who can’t make it on Friday night, or listen live, Any Questions? will be repeated again on BBC4 this Sunday.