Relative of Mannok directors to stand trial for perjury

A RELATIVE of several Mannok directors, who claimed to have paid for damage caused to a door of his property by the older brother of Bernard McGovern is to stand trial on perjury and false representation charges.

Gareth Lunney (36) from Market Square, Derrylin is accused of wilfully making statements he knew to be false, namely that he paid for repairs on March 14, 2022.

It is further alleged he dishonestly made a false representation to make a gain for himself and a loss to Patrick McGovern.

Advertisement

He appeared in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) pleading not guilty to both charges.

Judge Richard Greene remanded him on continuing bail to attend trial on a date to be fixed next month.

The case is the latest twist in the long-running feud between Mannok management, in particular the Lunneys, who took over Fermanagh-based Quinn Group, and the McGovern family, some of whom were former employees.

Previously Patrick McGovern from Springdale Road, Kinawley admitted damaging the door belonging to Gareth Lunney, nephew of one of the Mannok directors on March 19, 2021, however, he denied threatening to kill him.

The offences occurred on the day Bernard McGovern was jailed for attacking Mannok directors Kevin Lunney and Dara O’Reilly in 2019.

During a contested hearing at Enniskillen Magistrates Court last year, Patrick McGovern accepted being extremely upset by the extent of the sentence handed down to his younger brother and had gone to Lunney’s home and damaged the door.

However, issues arose over Lunney’s evidence when it emerged he had allegedly misled the court in respect of how the damage was caused and the cost of repairs.

Advertisement

During the court hearing, it was claimed Lunney told a repairs contractor in Belcoo that a forklift had driven into the door, and he needed an invoice to present to insurers.

The contractor provided a quote for repairs which Lunney advised the court had been carried out and paid for costing £500.

He produced a document to this effect which was challenged by McGovern’s defence who put it to Lunney he was lying under oath.

It transpired a witness statement provided by the contractor and corroborated by police, detailed how Lunney contacted him on March 23, 2021, asking him to attend to the repairs.

When the contractor didn’t have time, Lunney requested a blank invoice, but this was refused.

During a robust cross-examination, Lunney eventually accepted the repairs were never carried out and the £500 invoice was fraudulent.

The cost of repairs was actually £98.

Giving evidence on his own behalf McGovern accepted being upset on the day in question because of his brother’s sentencing and fully admitted going to the premises and damaging the door.

He was however adamant he had not threatened to kill.

The threat charge was dismissed and he was ordered to pay £98 compensation for the door repairs.

A PSNI spokesperson later advised while no arrest was made at court, “A man was cautioned on suspicion of perjury.”