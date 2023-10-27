Man (42) is charged after ‘paedophile hunter’ sting

A 42-year-old man who was arrested after so-called ‘paedophile hunters’ alerted police to a sting has admitted a number of charges relating to attempted child sexual communication, including requesting what he thought was a young girl to carry out a sexual act on herself.

Kevin James McKenna (42) from Shilling Court, Fintona admitted two counts each of attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity on dates between September 27 and October 11, 2022.

Two additional charges were left on the court books.

He appeared in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court pleading guilty to each charge in turn.

When first charged, a police officer explained McKenna’s arrest came about with the assistance of the Predator Exposure Company, who used two child decoys with Facebook profiles controlled by adult volunteers.

She said, “McKenna sought the profiles out, initiating contact with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl. The age was made known to him and he claimed to be 20. They engaged in text contact, which became very sexual.”

It was contended McKenna asked the decoy to perform a sexual act on herself and forward images of her breasts. He also tried to video call and requested an image of her in school uniform.

An arrangement was made to meet in Fivemiletown on October 10, 2022 and shortly before 8pm, police received a report that McKenna, “had been detained by Predator Exposure Company volunteers, following their own investigation into child sexual exploitation. Police were provided with evidence by way of statements and USB sticks.”

McKenna was arrested and made “no comment” replies to questions during his interview.

At court, Judge Richard Greene KC decided pre-sentence reports were required and a defence barrister pointed out several additional reports would be sought in respect of his client’s psychological and emotional health noting there is “an element of vulnerability”.

McKenna was ordered to sign the Sex Offender Register and the duration of which will be decided at sentencing.

Judge Greene remanded him on continuing bail to return to court for sentencing on November 17.