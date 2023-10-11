+44 (0)28 6632 2066
NEW EVIDENCE...Mannok director Kevin Lunney, who was kidnapped and brutally assaulted in September 2019.

Fresh evidence uncovered in Lunney kidnapping

Posted: 12:55 pm October 11, 2023

FRESH evidence has been uncovered in the investigation into the kidnapping and torture of Mannok director Kevin Lunney in September 2019.

Three men were found guilty of abducting and causing serious harm to the Kinawley man by the Special Criminal Court in Dublin in November 2021, and were later sentenced to between 18-30 years in prison.

During that trial, it was stated the men had been directed by the late Cyril McGuinness, known locally at ‘Dublin Jimmy’. However, at sentencing, Justice Tony Hunt also indicated any ‘paymaster’ who “organised, financed or potentially obtained significant benefits” from the kidnapping could face life in prison if convicted.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

