Anger as vandals hit Tattinderry Play Park
DAMAGE...Tattinderry play park in Maguiresbridge was victim to vandals damaging the swings.

Anger as vandals hit Tattinderry Play Park

Posted: 4:00 pm October 20, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
VANDALS have been slammed for damage caused at a Maguiresbridge play park.

One of the swings at Tattinderry play park was vandalised to the point where it was unsafe for children to use it.

The Council have condemned the mindless act and while they state that repair work has been completed, they urged those responsible to think about the wider negative impact on the local community that their vandalism has had.

