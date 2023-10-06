Alvin flying in from Oz to visit his Fermanagh roots

A MAN from Down Under will be flying across the world next year to trace his Fermanagh roots.
Alvin Johnson, who resides in Warrnambool in the state of Victoria, Australia, will be in the county next May to walk the paths trodden by his ancestors in Brookeborough – in particular, his great-great grandfather John West.
John married Mary Stewart-McCormick in Belfast and, in 1857, the couple decided to emigrate to Australia and head for the Victoria goldfields.
Now his great-great grandson will be heading back to retrace his Fermanagh ancestry – something that Alvin’s own grandfather, Harry West, did when serving as a soldier on the Western Front during World War One. A trip that involved meeting Alvin’s grandmother in Brookeborough.
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere