Natasha’s birthday party a big success

THE Newtownbutler community recently united to hold a special birthday party for much-loved member Natasha Graham.

On Saturday, the popular character celebrated her 30th birthday party and the local community used the special celebration as a fundraiser for Marie Curie.

In September 1993, Natasha was born six weeks premature and she was only given seconds to life. Despite this, she defied the odds and has became a cherished member of the Newtownbutler community.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0