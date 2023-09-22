+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineNatasha’s birthday party a big success
Natasha with mum Geraldine, and aunties Mary, Chrissie and Finnula.

Natasha’s birthday party a big success

Posted: 2:52 pm September 22, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE Newtownbutler community recently united to hold a special birthday party for much-loved member Natasha Graham.

On Saturday, the popular character celebrated her 30th birthday party and the local community used the special celebration as a fundraiser for Marie Curie.

In September 1993, Natasha was born six weeks premature and she was only given seconds to life. Despite this, she defied the odds and has became a cherished member of the Newtownbutler community.

