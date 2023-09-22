Fermanagh businesses up for sustainability awards

TWO Fermanagh business have been nominated for top accolades at the upcoming All-Ireland Sustainability Awards which are set to be staged next month at the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

On October 5, some of the leading industries in tourism, finance, energy, biodiversity and media are set to be honoured and celebrated for their hard work and commitment.

The ‘Erne Water Taxi’, which offers visitors to the county a unique experience along the tranquail Lough Erne, has been shortlisted in the ‘Sustainable Tourism & Hospitality Initiative of the Year’.

Owner of the business, Barry Flanagan, offers a range of services, including a one-hour trip down the Erne, as well as private experience on Devenish Island and trip to the Lower Lough Erne Pilgrim Experience.

Meanwhile, ‘The Kindness Postbox’ has been shortlisted for an accolade in the ‘Social Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year’ category.

Set up by Nuala O’Toole during the Covid-19 pandemic, the unique idea has been a big hit, not only in Fermanagh, but throughout the North.

Founder of the All-Ireland Sustainable Awards, Danielle McCormack, feels it’s important that local businesses and organisations are celebrated for their individual successes.

“This has been an amazing experience for us, we are beyond thrilled with the volume, quality, diversity of entries, and the ambition was outstanding,” she said, ahead of the award night.

“It is evident that many companies are delivering excellent visionary outcomes across Ireland, and it is really clear to the judges that the future of sustainability is in safe hands.

“We are thrilled that these awards will capture this excellence, and as an industry we have much to celebrate,” added the All-Ireland Sustainable Awards founder.

Radio station, U105, has linked up to promote the All-Ireland Sustainable Awards. Station Manager, Peter McVerry, is looking forward to celebrating the best in business.

“The quality and diversity of the awards was really evident across all categories and gave the judges a lot to discuss when we met at U105 offices,” he said.

“I am really excited to see the developments and ambition for sustainability across Ireland in the entries received.

“We are excited to be working with Danielle (McCormack), gaining knowledge and insights to better support our sustainability objectives within the company, so the awards are a perfect fit for us.”

