Billy’s ‘Boule’d’ over by pétanque interest

WHILE many grassroots sports were suffering as a result of the Covid-19 lockdowns, the game of pétanque rose to prominence in South Fermanagh and across the country.

First played in the French region of Provence in the 1900s, petanque, better known as boules, became the adopted sport of the then revolutionising country. In later years, Ireland has became its real home.

“Pétanque is the best game that nobody has ever heard of. We (the Cavan Pétanque Club) and Ireland in general is a pétanque force to be reckoned with,” pétanque player Billy Gleadell explained to the Herald.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0