+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineBilly’s ‘Boule’d’ over by pétanque interest
BOULES...Billy Gleadell and Kris Simpson from Cavan Pétanque Club.

Billy’s ‘Boule’d’ over by pétanque interest

Posted: 4:30 pm September 7, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

WHILE many grassroots sports were suffering as a result of the Covid-19 lockdowns, the game of pétanque rose to prominence in South Fermanagh and across the country.

First played in the French region of Provence in the 1900s, petanque, better known as boules, became the adopted sport of the then revolutionising country. In later years, Ireland has became its real home.

“Pétanque is the best game that nobody has ever heard of. We (the Cavan Pétanque Club) and Ireland in general is a pétanque force to be reckoned with,” pétanque player Billy Gleadell explained to the Herald.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

The Fermanagh man and his secret Canadian family Fermanagh library hours slashed due to cuts Classic red phone boxes go on sale for just £1

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:30 pm September 7, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA