Kinawley blow the Gaels away

AN understrength Kinawley dominated this Brewster Park fixture from start to finish.

With many of the Boru’s key players attending teammate Danielle Maguire’s wedding in Portugal at the weekend, the game presented an opportunity for others to step up to the task, and they did.

This tie was effectively over at half time with Kinawley leading 4-7 to a single point for Enniskillen. 3-5 from county player Niamh McManus and one goal from Lean Doonan as well as other points from Gemma McCaffrey and Rion McKenna opened up a 4-07 to 0-1 half time lead. Enniskillen’s solitary score coming from Paula McCool.

