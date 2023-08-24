+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineGalloon family celebrates five generations
Susan Reilly with Son Brian, Granddaughter Karen, Great-Granddaughter Amy and Great-Great Grandson Theo

Galloon family celebrates five generations

Posted: 4:39 pm August 24, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE BIRTH of a baby is always something to celebrate, but the arrival of little Theo Anderson last month was a uniquely special occasion for the Reilly family of Galloon Island.
That’s because baby Theo, who is now a mature one-month-old, became the fifth generation of his family, making Reilly matriarch Susan a great-great-grandmother and creating a living family lineage spanning almost a full century from 1926 to 2023.
To summarise, Theo is the son of Amy Reilly (29), who is the daughter of Karen Reilly (47), who is the daughter of Brian Reilly (69), who is the son of Susan Reilly.
All five generations of the popular local family, most of whom now live in Lisnaskea, gathered at Susan’s home in Galloon last week for this special photograph, which captures the moment the 97-year-old met her first great-great-grandchild.
“I’m the eldest granddaughter, and Amy is the eldest great-granddaughter, and now Theo is the first great-great-grandchild,” explained Karen, who many around the county may know from her dancing days.
Karen, who explained Theo had been a particularly special blessing to the family, said people had already been commenting how nice it was to see three generations together, whenever she was out walking in Lisnaskea with Amy and Theo.
She would then explain how her father and grandmother were also still alive.
“People just think it’s amazing,” said Karen.

Related posts:

Fermanagh library hours slashed due to cuts Lisnaskea says farewell to watchmaker Walter Placards using Enniskillen bomb images condemned

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:39 pm August 24, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA