Galloon family celebrates five generations

THE BIRTH of a baby is always something to celebrate, but the arrival of little Theo Anderson last month was a uniquely special occasion for the Reilly family of Galloon Island.

That’s because baby Theo, who is now a mature one-month-old, became the fifth generation of his family, making Reilly matriarch Susan a great-great-grandmother and creating a living family lineage spanning almost a full century from 1926 to 2023.

To summarise, Theo is the son of Amy Reilly (29), who is the daughter of Karen Reilly (47), who is the daughter of Brian Reilly (69), who is the son of Susan Reilly.

All five generations of the popular local family, most of whom now live in Lisnaskea, gathered at Susan’s home in Galloon last week for this special photograph, which captures the moment the 97-year-old met her first great-great-grandchild.

“I’m the eldest granddaughter, and Amy is the eldest great-granddaughter, and now Theo is the first great-great-grandchild,” explained Karen, who many around the county may know from her dancing days.

Karen, who explained Theo had been a particularly special blessing to the family, said people had already been commenting how nice it was to see three generations together, whenever she was out walking in Lisnaskea with Amy and Theo.

She would then explain how her father and grandmother were also still alive.

“People just think it’s amazing,” said Karen.

