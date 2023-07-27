+44 (0)28 6632 2066
James Daly has stepped down nas Fermanagh ladies' manager.

‘The clubs are not supporting the county team’ -Daly

Posted: 3:07 pm July 27, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
After two seasons in charge, Fermanagh ladies manager James Daly has quit. The decision to part ways with the Erne County came in the aftermath of Saturday’s disappointing and below-par defeat to Limerick, in the All Ireland Junior semi final.

Daly, who you can always rely on to call a spade a spade, said;

“We went into the championship with our eyes on winning the championship. We had a very poor display on Saturday evening and it pushed me over the top and I just felt that we had to go.

“I feel like I’m not getting through, it’s time for them to hear somebody else,” he added.

Despite reaching numerous finals, including an All Ireland decider that went to a replay as well as Ulster Finals, the Erne ladies failed to get over the line under Daly’s stewardship and this doesn’t rest easy with the former Armagh and Queen’s University manager;

“When I took over Armagh, we were in Division Three and playing intermediate football and when I left we were in Division One and senior. Any team I’ve been with, I feel like I’ve improved them because we’ve won promotions and won trophies.

“I just felt like I could do the same thing with Fermanagh. We were never a million miles away but it’s also a psychological thing of getting over the line and winning a big game.

 

