Serial Lisbellaw thief warned to ‘learn lesson’

A LISBELLAW woman given a suspended sentence for multiple theft charges has been told to “please learn from this”.

Kathleen Maughan, 39, of Ringfort Place, Lisbellaw, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court where she entered guilty pleas to five counts of making off without paying, four counts of theft, one count of attempted theft and one count of assault.

The Court heard that the making off without paying charges all related to fuel where she left the forecourt after filling her vehicle with petrol and did not pay for it.

Advertisement

On each occasion that she illegally took the fuel, the petrol station in question was based outside the Centra supermarket on Dublin Road, Enniskillen.

The first time was on October 7, 2022 where she took fuel to the value of £20.08, on October 17 it was £10.02, on October 21 it was £25.40, on October 30 it was £20.08 and on December 5 it was £5.08.

The Court also heard that on November 6, 2022, Maughan stole goods to the value of £26.79 from Mcdaid’s Chemist in Lisnaskea.

Later on that day, Maughan tried to steal two full bags of shopping from the Iceland Foods store in Enniskillen. She was stopped from doing so by the manager who in turn was grabbed by the arm by the defendant who then said: “I’ll be back for you.”

On January 29 of this year, the defendant stole cigarettes to the value of £11.30 from McBride’s Spar in Enniskillen. On February 4, she returned to McBride’s where she stole cigarettes and coffee to the value of £16.90.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers sentenced Maughan to six months in prison to be suspended for 18 months and warned her to “please learn from this”.

Maughan was also ordered to pay £121.75 in compensation.