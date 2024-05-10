Fermanagh women take on the tower for cancer charity

READY TO ROCK... Annie Masterson is taking on a charity challenge for the Friends of the Cancer Centre.

THREE local women are taking on the tower and absailing one of Northern Irelands tallest buildings to raise funds for local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Supporters from across the North will abseil 190ft down Belfast City Hospital’s famous yellow tower block on May 11 and September 7.

For 39 years, Friends of the Cancer Centre has been dedicated to making a real and meaningful difference to cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

The charity is here to enhance the quality of patient care and support through its life-changing and life-saving work which includes funding additional nurses, supporting local research and providing practical support.

Annie Masterson, pictured below, from Enniskillen is one of the brave people taking on the Tower Superhero Abseil.

“I have been a volunteer for Friends of the Cancer Centre for seven years, and in this time I have completed a skydive and a 10k run, where I raised over £3,000 for the charity,” she explained. “The charity is extremely close to my heart and I will be taking part in the abseil in memory of my uncle Fergie, great uncle Tony and grandad Jimmy.

“Seeing the difference these funds can make on a local level to those who we care about most is so rewarding. “You can make a difference too by supporting this incredible charity, so I would really encourage anyone reading this to sign-up for the abseil,” Annie explained.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition