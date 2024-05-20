Fermanagh road closed due to serious crash

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious two vehicle road crash on the Tempo Road.
“Road users are advised the Tempo Road, Enniskillen, is currently closed due to a two vehicle road traffic collision this evening,” said a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
“There are a number of diversions in place at Cloghtate Road and Shankill Road, Tempo Road and Ballydoolagh Road.”
Posted: 7:53 pm May 20, 2024