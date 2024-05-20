+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh road closed due to serious crash

Posted: 7:53 pm May 20, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious two vehicle road crash on the Tempo Road.

“Road users are advised the Tempo Road, Enniskillen, is currently closed due to a two vehicle road traffic collision this evening,” said a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“There are a number of diversions in place at Cloghtate Road and Shankill Road, Tempo Road and Ballydoolagh Road.”

