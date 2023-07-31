EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a serious accident outside Clones.
In a statement a short time ago An Garda Siochana said, “The N54 is currently closed between Legnakelly Cross ( outside Clones) and Smithboro due to a serious incident. Emergency services are currently at the scene and diversions are in place. Please take an alternative route if possible.”
Posted: 9:01 pm July 31, 2023