St Mary’s PS fights back against closure

ST MARY’S Primary School in Fivemiletown is preparing to welcome an increased intake of new pupils this September, as it fights back against the threat of closure.

Earlier this year it was confirmed the school had the fastest growing enrolment of any primary school in the North and has been widely recognised as been a vital resource in the local community. However, despite the recognition of its value to the community, and a massive local campaign to save it, the school remained under threat of closure.

The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) had proposed closing it by August 31st, however following a huge community campaign to save it – including a protest which saw hundreds taking to the streets of the town – the Department of Education confirmed no closure decision would be taken within the time set by the CCMS.

This followed confirmation from the Education Authority that it had initiated an investigation in to some aspects of the closure proposal.

Lead campaigner Mairaid Kelly, a parent and member of the school’s board of governors, said they were delighted the school would be back doing what it does best in September, providing high quality education.

“We will also be welcoming a new intake of children to Primary 1, as our school continues to go from strength to strength, in spite of this lingering threat to our long term survival,” she said.

“The reality is this – if the CCMS’ case to close our school by August 31 was robust, we wouldn’t now be in a situation where there are legal and other investigatory processes ongoing to determine whether it was ever an appropriate decision to recommend us for closure in the first place.

“And while we’re absolutely thrilled that the Department have finally confirmed that they won’t be taking any decisions in the immediate future, we soon need to reach a point where they do.”

Ms Kelly said the school stood on its own merits, and the “objective evidence” supported it remaining opening.

“We will even be opening an additional classroom from September to manage our rising enrolment, despite everything our school has been through this year,” she said.

“Our community has stood full square behind us and shown its opposition to this proposal, and it’s about time that was recognised and we were given the space to flourish and thrive as we know we can when we are free of this process.”

Local MLAs Deborah Erskine and Colm Gildernew both welcomed the clarity provided for parents and children in the local community.

The campaign to back the school has received widespread support from local religious and political leaders, across the community divide, in recognition of the role it plays in the local community.

