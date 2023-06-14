Quigley on target as Belnaleck edge Gaels for top spot

Belnaleck 0-14

Enniskillen Gaels 0-13

Garvin Quigley accounted for half of Belnaleck’s scores with five from play and two frees as Belnaleck edged this epic contest to take top spot and all three points forward to the nine-round league.

Describing the game as being; “a very honest match, a very competitive match, lots of effort, lots of mistakes as well,” new Belnaleck manager, Nigel Seaney, added;

“Any day you get a win, you’re pleased, especially from my own personal point of view, with a new group you’re looking to get them going.

“We’re going alright, we’re working hard in what we’re doing, we’re very honest in our work and I think that was evident in our play this evening.

Reflecting on his time at the helm, Seaney said;

“I didn’t know any of the fellas, we met early, we had a good pre-season and that has stood to us.

“Other teams probably aren’t as far on in their development as us, but that gap will close, dramatically I’d say in the next month or so. But

I’m pleased, it’s been good for the group”.

The game was a fine display of score taking from play and frees as Enniskillen got off to a scintillating start.

