No Halloween fireworks in Enniskillen this year

IT has been confirmed the Council will once again not be hosting a fireworks display in Enniskillen this Halloween.

The good news is, however, that it has budgeted for Christmas celebrations this year.

Last year there was much disappointment and young heartbreak across the county after the Council announced at the eleventh hour that it would be hosting the annual fireworks display, citing “awareness of the cost of living crisis” as one of the factors for its decision.

A spokeswoman for Fermanagh and Omagh Council has now confirmed to the Herald it has not budgeted for the return of the spectacular celebration again this year.

“The Council adopted its budget for the 2023-2024 financial year on 09 February 2023 at a Special Council Meeting,” they said, referring to the annual rates/budget Council

meeting.

“The Council has not made budgetary provision for Halloween Fireworks displays in either Omagh or Enniskillen and this has already been conveyed to business representatives in previous discussions with them.”

They added, however, “The Council has made full provision for Christmas and associated activities.”