Enniskillen set for new Cancer support centre

Local cancer patient Denise Kettyles, who now volunteers for Cancer Focus NI, has welcomed the announcement of the new regional support centres.

ENNISKILLEN has been chosen as the location of the North’s first regional cancer support centre, in a major shake up of how cancer care is delivered.

The new therapeutic support centre will be the first of five to be opened by Cancer Focus NI as part of a multi-million-pound investment, which is due to be announced today (Wednesday), along with the launch of a five-year cancer strategy by the charity.

The aim of the plan is to bring cancer care into local communities, particularly in rural areas like Fermanagh, and to help ensure patients have “a sense of being away from the clinical environment of a hospital.”

Advertisement

The charity, which is set to sell its headquarters in Belfast to help fund the regional centres, is due to announce further details about the Enniskillen centre next week.

Richard Spratt, chief executive of Cancer Focus NI, said its five-year plan mirrored the emphasis of the NI Cancer Strategy, and said the charity planned to “rejuvenate its current patient-centred care approach by bringing together existing specialist cancer support services currently operating in local communities under a series of fit-for-purpose regional centres.”

For more, see this week’s edition of The Fermanagh Herald.