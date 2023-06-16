Enniskillen businesses team up in new deal

JOINT VENTURE… The Crowes Nest and O’Doherty’s Fine Meats have teamed up for a new culinary partnership deal.

TWO of Enniskillen’s long-standing business have teamed up in a culinary partnership which is set to benefit the local hospitality sector in the town.

The Crowes Nest, one of the top hospitality hotspots in Enniskillen and a popular local eatery, is set to link up with O’Doherty’s Fine Meats, located on Belmore Street.

Under the new partnership agreement, the award-winning butchers will become a major meat supplier for the Crowes Nest, providing the meat for burgers and other future dishes.

Advertisement

General manager of the Crowes Nest, Feargal Shannon, is pleased with the new venture.

“We are delighted to partner with O’Doherty’s Fine Meats, a company that shares our dedication to the highest quality and utmost freshness,” he said.

“This partnership will not only strengthen our product offering, but will also help us continue to provide our customers with an exquisite dining experience.”

The Crowes Nest, along with the Westville Hotel and the Firehouse Bar & Grill in Enniskillen, is owned by the Cassidy Hospitality Group. CEO, Nicky Cassidy, is pleased to link up with O’Doherty’s Fine Meats.

“This partnership is in line with our strategic mission that our success equals the quality of our service,” said Nicky.

“It provides customers with the best meat available in Enniskillen town, whilst also creating an environment where local businesses are working together to provide a true local experience.

“We are delighted to partner with such a reputable business (in O’Doherty’s Fine Meats),” added the Cassidy Hospitality Group CEO.

Fintan O’Doherty, director of O’Doherty’s Fine Meats, feels that the partnership will benefit the Belmore Street butchers.

Advertisement

“We couldn’t be happier to work with a distinguished culinary institution like Cassidy Hospitality Group,” said the business’s director.

“The Crowes Nest and ourselves share the same values of quality, local sourcing and sustainability and we’re eager to see how our partnership enhances the Crowes Nest dining experience.”