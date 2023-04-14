Sadness at death of dedicated teacher Noel

THE late Noel Farry, formerly of Garrison, will be remembered for his long-standing commitment to education, his love of music and passion for sport.

Mr Farry, 70, passed away at his home in Glen Court, Armagh, following a short illness.

Born in the townland of Carran West in Garrison on December 23 1952, Mr Farry grew up alongside his brothers Enda, Gerry and John and his sisters Marie, Patricia and Pauline.

He underwent his early education at Devenish Primary School before moving on to St Mary’s Brollagh. He later studied at the Enniskillen Technical College,

Mr Farry was always committed to his education and he trained as a teacher at St Joseph’s Teacher Training College in Belfast. He graduated from there in 1976, later graduating with a Masters Degree in 1999.

Following his graduation, he taught Business Studies at the Newry College of Further Education for a number of years.

He then decided to enter the commercial world. He travelled to Saudi Arabia where he worked as a Recruitment Consultant for Lockheed Aircraft Corporation, alongside his duties as a Human Resources Officer.

In 1988, he returned to Ireland and he met and married Anna McCarthy from Ballymacnab in Armagh. They made their home in Newry and together they had two children, Clare and Sean. They later moved to Glen Court in Armagh.

He returned to the education sector, joining the St Malachy’s Primary School teaching staff.

Following his retirement seven years ago, he began home tuition lessons and hundreds of pupils from the Armagh area benefited from his service. Mr Farry also ran a tuition class in Enniskillen for over 20 years,

He loved sport. He was a founding member of the Cashel United soccer club, which he represented as a player in the 1970s.

He was a GAA fanatic, following his native Devenish St Mary’s GAA club and his adopted Armagh Harps, which his son Sean represents at senior level.

Mr Farry was also into music. He was an accomplished singer and drummer and played in local bands, Toledo and Amarillo, for six years, alongside his brother John. He also performed as a solo act for five years, from 1995 to 2000.

Mr Farry had a strong faith. He regularly attended Mass and he prepared hundreds of pupils for the sacraments of First Confession, First Holy Communion and Confirmation while teaching Religion,

His Requiem Mass was at St Patrick’s Cathedral Armagh, with interment at St Patrick’s Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Anna, children Clare and Sean, brothers Enda, Gerry (Rena), John (Anne) and sisters Marie (Hugh), Patricia (Hugh) and Pauline (Anthony).

