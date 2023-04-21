Anger as dead animals dumped at side of road

THERE has been anger and concern after over a dozen dead farm animals were dumped at the side of a scenic road.

The carcasses were discovered by walkers on the Alderwood Road, about a mile outside Fivemiletown, on the Friday before Easter. At least ten dead calves, as well as a bag with the bodies of sheep and lambs, were dumped at an embankment at the side of the road.

Speaking to the Herald last Wednesday, Kevin McElvogue – who had been contacted by the walkers – said the animals were still there, despite officials from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs visiting the scene on the Friday the bodies were reported.

Advertisement

He said the bodies had naturally begun to cause a bad smell in the area.

“I don’t understand it,” said Mr McElvogue, who is running as an independent republican for Clogher Valley in the upcoming Council elections. “Why would someone do this? Was it that someone was paid to lift the calves?”

Mr McElvogue said at least one of the dead calves had been in the water when he visited on Friday, but when speaking to the Herald the following Wednesday it was gone. He believes it had been washed downstream in the heavy rains at the beginning of last week.

Branding it “disgusting” and noting the dangerous water pollution it would cause, he added, “What did the calves die of, that’s the question that needs to be asked. Was there a disease in the farm they came form? That’s a big thing.”

“There’s no point in me speculating about it. What I do know, for about ten calves to be dumped, it’s not right.”

Mr McElvogue added there also appeared to be calve fat scrapings in the vicinity, as well as meat, which he said could have come from a butchers or abattoir.

He called for a full investigation to find who was responsible for the dumping of the dead animals.