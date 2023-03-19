Reunion planned for ’73 MacRory Cup winners

A SPECIAL reunion is planned at St Michael’s College to celebrate the success of the 1973 MacRory Cup winning team, as well as many other squads from earlier years who contributed to the historic victory.

Fifty years ago, in March 1973, St Michael won their first MacRory Cup, after a three-point victory over Omagh CBS in the colleges decider in O’Neill Park, Dungannon. A Frank Cassidy goal was the difference for St Michael’s as they beat their near rivals in a hard-fought game.

On March 31, the Drumclay college is inviting members of the history making team up to the school for the celebration, as well as members of the 1965, 1968, 1969, 1970 and 1974 teams who all lost MacRory Cup finals.

Advertisement

“Members of those teams are cordially invited along with a partner, friend or family member to attend what should be a wonderful night reminiscing about the good old days of the 1960s and 1970s when St. Michael’s College became a force in MacRory Cup football,” said a spokesperson for the reunion committee.

“The building blocks for the victory in 1973 were laid by all those teams who contested those finals and as such the school would like to recognise the contribution those teams made to St. Michael’s College’s rich MacRory Cup tradition.”

St Michael’s College will be open from 6pm on March 31 so guests can have a look around the school, before the drinks reception commences at 6.30pm. The formal event will begin at 7pm, followed by a light supper in the school canteen.

Attendees must confirm their attendance by emailing info@stmichaels.enniskillen.ni.sch.uk.