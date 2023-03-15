Police attend damaged ATM in Tempo

There was an attempted ATM theft at McBride's filling station on the Dromore Road, Irvinestown, last Thursday, and another in Derrylin on Tuesday.

Fermanagh police are currently dealing with an incident in Tempo where an ATM was damaged.

While the PSNI has not said this was an attempted theft, stating officers are currently investigating what happened, the incident comes following the attempted theft of two ATMs in different parts of the county in separate incidents in recent days.

A police spokesman said, “Police are currently in attendance at the Cullion Road area of Tempo following a report of damage to an ATM.

“Enquiries are ongoing. An update will be provided in due course.”

Yesterday (Tuesday) an investigation was launched following the attempted theft of an ATM from an ATM on Main Street, Derrylin.

The incident was the second its kind within a week, with an attempted theft of another ATM in Irvinestown last Thursday.

Police have not said whether the incidents are related.