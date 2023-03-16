+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Ronan McCaffrey on the ball for Fermanagh

McCaffrey making his mark at senior level

Posted: 11:15 am March 16, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

When St Michael’s won their first-ever Hogan Cup in 2019, Ronan McCaffrey was 15, but he was in Dom Corrigan’s squad.

Four years later and he’s cutting it at senior county level and looking and sounding like a player who has been pulling on the Fermanagh jersey for many a year.

After making his senior intercounty debut in January last year, against Monaghan, in the Dr McKenna Cup, McCaffrey had a bit of an unfortunate start. He tore three ankle ligaments in that game and he played no more football for the Erne county until the Tailteann Cup quarter-final defeat to Cavan.

By his own admission, he rushed his recovery, but believes he’s in a better place now, both mentally and physically;

“It was tough last year but I had to get through it.

“Mentally I’m tougher (now). Last year I found it tough at times when lads were going out training and playing games.

“ Yes, you can contribute encouraging from the sidelines but it grew the hunger in me this year to go at it and just to get myself right and keep myself right.”

