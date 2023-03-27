BREAKING: Fire at Railway Hotel in Enniskillen

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at the old Railway Hotel in Enniskillen.
The cause of the fire is as yet unknown, and as can be seen from our video below, the NI Fire and Rescue Service appear to have the situation under control.
Motorists on the Irvinestown Road near Gaol Square are advised to drive with caution, with emergency services remaining at the scene.
Posted: 5:13 pm March 27, 2023