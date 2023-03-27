+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BREAKING: Fire at Railway Hotel in Enniskillen

Posted: 5:13 pm March 27, 2023

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at the old Railway Hotel in Enniskillen.

The cause of the fire is as yet unknown, and as can be seen from our video below, the NI Fire and Rescue Service appear to have the situation under control.

Motorists on the Irvinestown Road near Gaol Square are advised to drive with caution, with emergency services remaining at the scene.

