+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAADaly ready for ‘formidable’ Leitrim
Manager James Daly rallies his players.

Daly ready for ‘formidable’ Leitrim

Posted: 1:08 pm March 24, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

‘This is where we want to be,’ said Fermanagh manager James Daly, ahead of Sunday’s crunch National Football League Division 4 semi-final against Leitrim.

A three-point win over Carlow and a comprehensive 13-point victory over London the last day out secured Fermanagh’s place in the league semi, where the Erne ladies will come up against former Erne management duo Jonny Garrity and Dermott Feely, who are now in charge of Leitrim.

Daly’s expecting what he refers to as a ‘bit of a side agenda’ to Sunday’s meeting, but he’s solely focused on the task of securing a league final place at Croke Park.

Advertisement

“There’ll be a wee bit extra in it for Jonny [Garrity], and I’m sure some of the Fermanagh girls will be looking to prove their point,” said the Erne manager.

“Leitrim are a very good team. We played them in the first round of the league last year and they throttled us.

Leitrim head into the league semi-final unbeaten, with easy wins against Wicklow, Limerick and Kilkenny. Daly knows his side will have to be on top of their game to overcome them.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Fermanagh won’t take London lightly, warns Daly Roscommon clash is ‘massive’, says Baldwin O’Rourke – doing it his own way

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:08 pm March 24, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA