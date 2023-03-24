Daly ready for ‘formidable’ Leitrim

‘This is where we want to be,’ said Fermanagh manager James Daly, ahead of Sunday’s crunch National Football League Division 4 semi-final against Leitrim.

A three-point win over Carlow and a comprehensive 13-point victory over London the last day out secured Fermanagh’s place in the league semi, where the Erne ladies will come up against former Erne management duo Jonny Garrity and Dermott Feely, who are now in charge of Leitrim.

Daly’s expecting what he refers to as a ‘bit of a side agenda’ to Sunday’s meeting, but he’s solely focused on the task of securing a league final place at Croke Park.

“There’ll be a wee bit extra in it for Jonny [Garrity], and I’m sure some of the Fermanagh girls will be looking to prove their point,” said the Erne manager.

“Leitrim are a very good team. We played them in the first round of the league last year and they throttled us.

Leitrim head into the league semi-final unbeaten, with easy wins against Wicklow, Limerick and Kilkenny. Daly knows his side will have to be on top of their game to overcome them.”

