Scott and Toner lead the way at Knocks 10k

Darragh Scott of Carrick Aces winner of the Knocks 10k.

The 2023 local racing season opened with the annual Knocks 10K and 6K runs.

In the 10k, Darragh Scott from Roslea, running in the vest of Carrick Aces was an impressive winner crossing the line in 37.59, well ahead of Alan Robinson of One Zero One with John Mc Caughey in third.

In the women’s category Denise Toner, on home ground, took the win and in fact was second overall in a time of 40 minutes flat. Maggie O Hara in the colours of Finn Valley was second with Gemma Melanophy placing third.

Thireteen-year-old Piaras Toner took the honours in the 6k with female winner Nadine McIntyre the second athlete to cross the line.

There was a great turnout with over 180 participants on a cool afternoon with great hospitality from the organising committee of the Knocks Running Club.