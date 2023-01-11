+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportScott and Toner lead the way at Knocks 10k
Darragh Scott of Carrick Aces winner of the Knocks 10k.

Scott and Toner lead the way at Knocks 10k

Posted: 2:50 pm January 11, 2023

The 2023 local racing season opened with the annual Knocks 10K and 6K runs.

In the 10k, Darragh Scott from Roslea, running in the vest of Carrick Aces was an impressive winner crossing the line in 37.59, well ahead of Alan Robinson of One Zero One with John Mc Caughey in third.

In the women’s category Denise Toner, on home ground, took the win and in fact was second overall in a time of 40 minutes flat. Maggie O Hara in the colours of Finn Valley was second with Gemma Melanophy placing third.

Advertisement

Thireteen-year-old Piaras Toner took the honours in the 6k with female winner Nadine McIntyre the second athlete to cross the line.

There was a great turnout with over 180 participants on a cool afternoon with great hospitality from the organising committee of the Knocks Running Club.

 

Related posts:

Confidence key for Dolan as he aims for glory Ducks and Dergview derby will be a ‘close game’ Consistency is key focus for Donnelly

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:50 pm January 11, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA