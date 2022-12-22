Kyle set for first Christmas as helm of Carrybridge RNL

WHILE most of us sit down to tuck into our turkey dinners this Christmas, Fermanagh’s volunteer lifeboat crews will be on call to sacrifice time with their loved ones to save others.

One of those will be Carrybridge RNLI’s Kyle Boyd, who is getting set for his first Christmas as a helm at the station, which is one of two in Fermanagh along with Enniskillen RNLI.

Kyle joined the Carrybridge crew around seven years ago after hearing a work friend, who was already an RNLI volunteer, talking about it.

He felt it was something he would like to do, having spend time fishing on the Erne and knowing the lough well, and he also wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps, as he had also been a lifeboat volunteer.

Since then, Kyle has worked hard to complete his training, and is no one of four helms at Carrybridge, who are responsible for the lifeboat during launch, while on the water, and while carrying out assists or rescues. The helm is also responsible for the safety of their crew.

“I’m very lucky that I am in a position to give something back to my community,” said Kyle.

“From fishing with my father on the lake and growing up around here, I love where I’m from. I have an understanding employer who lets me leave work for callouts when I can and have a fiance and family that support me in what can be an unsociable activity, getting callouts at all hours.

“Our training is second to none and it keeps me focused on what I might need to do during rescues.

We have two lifeboat stations that cover Lough Erne and a range of local services providing support on the water.

“However, none of this would be possible without the support of the public, for which was are very grateful.”

The RNLI is entirely dependent on voluntary fundraising, and depends on the support of the public.

Each year the life-saving service holds a Christmas appeal to help it continue its vital work throughout the year.

To donate to this year’s RNLI Christmas Appeal, visit RNLI.org/Xmas

