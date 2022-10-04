Under the bridge – Enniskillen set for yet more art

ENNISKILLEN is set for another new mural, as the town continues to be transformed into a public art gallery.

The subject of the new mural under the bridge known locally as The Ramp, on the Inis Ceithleann Boardwalk, is being kept a mystery for now, but artist Kevin McHugh gave the Herald a little cryptic clue.

“The hint is the location,” he revealed. “What would you be afraid to find under a bridge?”

The mural is the latest in a series of works of public art appearing around the county town in recent times. It has once again been commissioned by Enniskillen BID, who also employed the talents of Lisnaskea artist Mr McHugh for previous creations in the town, such as the huge three-storey high fishing scene at the back of the Crowe’s Nest or the tribute to traditional musical talent at Pat’s Bar.

Mr McHugh told the Herald BID manager Noelle McAloon had long wanted to install a mural at this location, opposite the Clinton Centre off the Queen Elizabeth Road.

“She spotted something down here and thought it would be great for the people in the hydrobikes. This is geared especially for them,” he said.

A prolific local artist and musician, who has also worked closely with Sliabh Beagh Arts in rural Fermanagh, Mr McHugh has been delighting in the appearance of so many pieces of public art around Enniskillen in recent times. These have included the murals, ceramic panels celebrating the town’s history, and the umbrella installation outside Charlie’s Bar.

“It really is transforming the town. I think it’s giving an extra wee tingle of energy to the place,” said Kevin, who started working on the new mural on Friday but has been at the mercy of the local weather.

“Even on Sunday when I was here I could see people at the top of the steps coming down looking, and I see them stopping at the wee quotes and trying to figure them out.

“It’s great being down here, anyone who comes passed talks about it. They are talking pieces.”