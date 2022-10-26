Fivemiletown attempted murder accused denied bail

A FIVEMILETOWN man accused of the attempted murder of two police officers has been denied bail.

Matthew Nolan (25) of Tattenbuddagh Lane appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court today (Wednesday) for a bail application via video link from Maghaberry Prison, having been remanded in custody since the alleged incident on September 23rd, when it is claimed he tried to run over the officers with a tractor.

Nolan, who is from the Cooneen area outside the town, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of criminal damage, driving while disqualified, threats to kill, dangerous driving, and failing to stop, report and remain at the scene of a damage-only accident.

Police objected to the bail application, citing concerns he would reoffend by driving while disqualified, as well as concerns he may interfere with witnesses. This includes his brother, who is due to be interviewed by police as a witness and lives at the defendant’s proposed bail address.

An officer told the court that on the night of September 23rd a member of the public had reported seeing Nolan in a local Chinese restaurant, and was concerned he was driving while disqualified.

When police attended Nolan’s address they could not immediately locate him, but upon leaving the property he appeared in a tractor.

They alleged he then tried to run over the officer, reversed over police vehicles causing damage, and made off over a mountain road. He was located and arrested some time later.

Citing his previous record as the reason for their concern he would re-offend, the officer told the court Nolan had been disqualified from driving nine times in the past. They said he was also suspected of being linked to another recent dangerous driving incident in Fivemiletown.

Defence barrister Craig Patton noted most of the evidence in the case would be coming from the police themselves, including body worn camera footage, in response to concerns he would interfere with witnesses.

He also said that while Nolan had a previous record, his offending had stopped since he had entered into a serious relationship.

The barrister told the court Nolan’s partner had given birth to a child in June, and he was keen to be released so he could return to work in Enniskillen and provide for them both.

Mr Patton said bail conditions could manage any risk or concern the police had regarding his bail release, noting it would likely be some time before the case was heard in the Crown Court, and he was facing a lengthy time in custody.

Mr Patton also noted Nolan was well known in the local community, and if he was to attempt to drive, a member of the public would likely report it to police.

District Judge Steven Keown said Nolan had an “extremely poor record” and was in breach of a driving disqualification and a suspended sentencing. He denied the bail application based on the risk of reoffending. He noted Nolan could appeal this decision in the High Court.

The case was adjourned until November 21st.