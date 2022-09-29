+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Derrygonnelly hold out for historic win

Posted: 2:01 pm September 29, 2022

BELCOO’S scenic Lough MacNean shoreline venue saw Fermanagh Ladies footballing history made on Sunday evening.

Derrygonnelly carved out a first ever division one title despite tremendous late Kinawley pressure.

The Harps victory was rendered all the sweeter knowing their opponents Kinawley were bidding for ‘five in a row’.

Splendid champions as they had been, Kinawley were gracious in defeat, even their most ardent supporters could hardly begrudge Derrygonnelly their moment of glory.

Derrygonnelly certainly had to do it the hard way.

It was all-square at half time, 1-5 apiece but the Harps hit a key spell either side of the three quarters stage as they forged into a three points lead.

From then to the finish, it was ‘backs to the wall’ defending as Kinawley weren’t going to give up their title without a fight.

The winners didn’t make life easy for themselves either, both needlessly giving the ball away on occasions and failing to convert what were several vital scoring opportunities.

All combining to produce a frenetic, nail biting finale.

