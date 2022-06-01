Improvement needed ahead of Cavan clash, says McCusker

As Declan McCusker wearily hobbled into the changing rooms in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday afternoon, with a hamstring strain on one leg and a ‘dead leg’ on the other, he epitomised exactly the way a captain should perform when his side needs him.

The Ederney man was immense against Longford, so good he was named on the Tailteann Cup Team of the Week alongside his teammate Ultán Kelm. He was a constant outlet for Fermanagh to get the ball out of defence and into the opposition half, he was a terrier for break ball in the middle third of the pitch and he was always instructing and ordering the Erne defenders to get back into shape.

This weekend against near neighbours Cavan, McCusker will again have to step up as he bids to lead the Ernesiders to the semi-final of the Tailteann Cup.

BREFFNI CHALLENGE

Fermanagh face a daunting task on Sunday when they take on Cavan, especially given the fact that they easily disposed of Down with nine points to spare in the first round.

McCusker is expecting a massive challenge from Mickey Graham’s men this weekend.

“Looking at their championship games so far, they beat Antrim comfortably, they were very good against Donegal, bar Donegal got two lucky goals against them, they probably deserved to win that game, and then they took care of Down pretty emphatically at the weekend.

“They are going very well, they seem to have pushed on after winning division four and they will be full of confidence.”