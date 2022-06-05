Enniskillen Asda workers clock up 230 years of service!

By Mark McGoldrick

SEVEN workers at Asda celebrated a total of 230 years of service at the Enniskillen workplace.

Brian McGandy and Anne Forde are the longest serving workers at Enniskillen Asda, with Brian working for 45 years and Anne with over 40 years of service.

Other workers, Shelly Black, Claire Leonard, Trudy Taylor, Helen Elliott and Marina Nixon were all celebrated for their work at Asda.

In total 57 Asda colleagues across the North received ‘Big Anniversary’ recognition for service up to 2021.

George Rankin, Senior Director for Asda Northern Ireland, congratulated the workers from Enniskillen on their service.

“Our ‘Big Anniversary’ is a chance to celebrate our wonderful colleagues who make our stores special places to shop, year in and year out,” smiled George.

“They never cease going the extra mile and their resilience, commitment, support and dedication to our customers continues to shine through.

“We’re enormously proud of our team and are delighted to recognise them for both their individual and team efforts.

“Their collective years of service is also outstanding. A huge well done to everyone for reaching such impressive milestones – and here’s to many more!”

Brian McGandy, a worker at the Enniskillen store, congratulated his seven co-workers on their achievement.

“Along with the rest of our team, I was delighted to attend the ‘Big Anniversary’ celebration event,” he beamed.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to have some fun, congratulate each other, and reflect on all of the great memories we’ve shared over the years with Asda.”

