+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSummer set to arrive in Fermanagh this weekend

Summer set to arrive in Fermanagh this weekend

Posted: 12:30 pm May 13, 2022

IT’S been a wet and soggy week, but the mild temperatures are set to continue into the weekend, when the clouds should clear across Fermanagh to allow some early summer sunshine to break through.

According to Met Eireann, while more cloud is set to push in from the west tonight, bringing a couple of isolated showers, temperatures should remain mild tonight with highs of 9 degress.

Tomorrow morning, Saturday, sunny spells will start to develop as the cloud begins to break. With some light winds, and the risk of the odd shower, it will be a warm day with temperatures around 18 degrees.

Advertisement

Things will get even nicer as the weekend progresses, with a sunny Sunday on the cards when temperatures could reach 20 degrees for the first time this year.

The bad news is, the rain is set to return as we head into next week, with thunderstorms even a possibility and blustery winds expected too.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:30 pm May 13, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA