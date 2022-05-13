Summer set to arrive in Fermanagh this weekend

IT’S been a wet and soggy week, but the mild temperatures are set to continue into the weekend, when the clouds should clear across Fermanagh to allow some early summer sunshine to break through.

According to Met Eireann, while more cloud is set to push in from the west tonight, bringing a couple of isolated showers, temperatures should remain mild tonight with highs of 9 degress.

Tomorrow morning, Saturday, sunny spells will start to develop as the cloud begins to break. With some light winds, and the risk of the odd shower, it will be a warm day with temperatures around 18 degrees.

Advertisement

Things will get even nicer as the weekend progresses, with a sunny Sunday on the cards when temperatures could reach 20 degrees for the first time this year.

The bad news is, the rain is set to return as we head into next week, with thunderstorms even a possibility and blustery winds expected too.