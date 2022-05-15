Enniskillen songwriter Davy releases anti-war song

ENNISKILLEN born, now Belfast based singer-songwriter Davy Kettyles, who works as an organiser for trade union Unite, has written and recorded a new anti-war song entitled ‘Every War is Called Ukraine’.

The single was released on the Bandcamp platform on Friday May 6th, and all proceeds will go to charities in the North and the South of Ireland providing humanitarian aid to victims of the war in Ukraine.

Speaking about its release, Davy Kettyles said: “The aim of the song is two-fold: to raise awareness of the horrors of all wars, past and present, and to raise funds for Ukrainian humanitarian aid. I also donated the song “Humanity” the to Save the Children Charity, some years ago to support the Syrian refugee crisis, and last year I donated the song “No Tears at Your Grave” remembering all those we lost from Covid19 to a NHS support group.

Jackie Pollock, Irish Regional Secretary of Unite, which is sponsoring the song, and said: “Together with the accompanying video, this is one of the most powerful anti-war songs I have ever heard or seen. Unite is proud to be associated with the aims of this project. I urge everyone to watch the video and buy the song.

