Enniskillen man on trial for teenager’s murder

BARE-KNUCKLE boxer Joseph Joyce (31) is accused of murdering 18-year-old John Paul McDonagh at Coolcullen Meadows two years ago.

Two others are also on trial at Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, for allegedly attacking the murder accused, Joyce, during the course of a brawl which is understood to be linked to a Traveller feud.

Joyce, who is originally from Enniskillen but had been bailed to an address at Abercorn Road in Derry, is charged with the murder of Mr McDonagh, as well as unlawfully and maliciously wounding his brother Gerard Christopher McDonagh, who in turn is also on trial for his role in the street fight.

It is further alleged Joyce was in possession of a scythe and a bottle of ammonia as offence weapons and engaging in affray.

Gerard Christopher McDonagh (26) of Lisnafin Park, Strabane and a youth who cannot be identified, are jointly accused of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Joyce and affray.

McDonagh is further accused of having a spade and a bottle as offensive weapons.

The youth is also charged with having a knife and doing an act assisting attempted grievous bodily harm by handing a spade to McDonagh for use as a weapon.

All accused deny the charges against them.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Saturday, April 11 2020, which was Easter weekend.

