Balcas’ nostalgic anniversary project continues

THE Balcas anniversary celebrations have got off to a flying start, as former employees and friends of the company continue to look back at six decades of the famous timber company.

To mark its 60th anniversary, Balcas recently announced a series of reminiscence workshops, looking back at the faces and characters who helped grow the former Ballycassidy Sawmills to the internationally-renowned business it is today.

The first of these workshops was held last week, and another is planned for the week ahead, and anyone with a connection to Balcas over the years is urged to come along.

A spokeswoman for the company said last week’s workshop marked “a wonderful start” to the 60th celebrations, which will also see the company mark the milestone with a special publication.

“Within minutes memories were being shared and lots of laughter too,” the spokeswoman said of the workshop, which was attended by ex-employees and friends of the company.

“Balcas would like to thank everyone who came along and will continue these sessions again from Tuesday 17th May at 7pm and wish to remind anyone that has an association with Balcas they are very welcome to attend,” she said. “The plan is to include contributions in a celebratory publication to mark 60 years of Balcas.”

Balcas have enlisted the assistance of local story teller James McCanny for the workshops, which will be running for the next number of weeks.

To join in, please ring Roisin on 02866 323003 or email reception@balcas.com