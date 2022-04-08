McKinney preparing to appeal murder conviction

THE MAN jailed of murdering his wife on Lough Erne in 2017 is preparing to launch an appeal against his conviction.

Stephen McKinney (45) was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison in November for the murder of his wife Lu Na while on holiday in Fermanagh in April, 2017.

McKinney is originally from Lisnafin, Strabane but was living in Convoy, Donegal

Mrs McKinney, pictured below, who was 35-years-old, died after entering the water near a jetty on Devenish Island. The defendant denied killing her, claiming she had fallen in accidentally and he had tried to save her.

McKinney was convicted of his wife’s murder following a lengthy trial last year.

When sentencing him, Madam Justice McBride said McKinney had left a “trail of destruction” behind him and had robbed his “gentle and lighthearted wife” of seeing her children grow-up, go to college and have children of their own.

It has now emerged McKinney is preparing to mount a legal challenge to have his conviction overturned.

It is understood a new team of defence lawyers has identified seven potential grounds of appeal for an attempt to have the verdict contested, with barristers now preparing arguments for a full hearing.

Brian McCartney QC last week told a hearing at the Court of Appeal their case would consider the merits of seven grounds in which the verdict could be challenged.

One of these challenges, he said, would involve what will be claimed was adverse publicity in the media concerning McKinney’s decision not to give evidence at his trial.

Another potential issue raised was the death of one of McKinney’s originally defence lawyers during the trial.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan granted a request from the legal team for an extension, allowing more time.

