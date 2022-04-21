Celebrate Thai New Year at Lough Erne Resort

I have never celebrated Thai New Year before but I can honestly say without a doubt I would like to make this an annual celebration after my experience at Lough Erne Resort.

I was recently invited to Step Into Songkran, with Songkran standing for the Thai New Year which is celebrated on 13th April. It is a celebration that embraces goodwill, love, compassion and thankfulness, using water as the means of expression.

Upon arrival we were greeted inside the hotel by Stephan Holland, Executive Chef at the Resort who invited us to enjoy a multi sensory Thai Afternoon Tea but this was no ordinary afternoon tea with sandwiches and scones, oh no, trays of Thai delicacies were placed on our table including pork and chilli steamed dumplings and kimchi, fried salted chilli and coriander chicken strips and Thai marinated prawns all washed down with a Mai Thai Cocktail.

This was followed by an array of sweet treats including Thai chocolate banana cake and the oh so magnificent passion fruit butter cream gateau which I would absolutely recommend. This tea is running to the 23rd April.

We were then escorted to the Thai Spa where I relaxed on one of the loungers in the Sabi Sabi room before receiving a wonderful hand blessing from one of the Thai therapists. This was followed by a relaxing, luxurious Thai Herbal Poultice massage. The massage has been used for centuries as a detoxification treatment known to help relieve fatigue and improve circulation. The therapist then gave a scalp and neck massage and all my stress and worries seemed to drift away.

After leaving the treatment room I felt refreshed and invigorated and decided to indulge myself in the other facilities the spa had to offer including the Thermal Suite and Infinity Pool. I also enjoyed a leisurely walk on the Resort’s 600-acre grounds where I was overcome by the beautiful surroundings and walkways. Feeling fresh and revitalised, we dined in The Blaney Bar and I was treated to some mouth watering taster dishes from the Resort’s new spring/summer menu with many of the dishes including local produce such as Killybegs fish.

Are you looking to take a break from your busy work life? Wanting to get away this weekend? With overnight stays starting from just £159 per room there’s no excuse to put off that well deserved escape to the tranquil and scenic Fermanagh Lakelands.

