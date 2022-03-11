Vomiting bug hits Fermanagh squad ahead of Louth game

THE Fermanagh squad has been hit by a vomiting bug and manager Kieran Donnelly says that it has been a “nightmare” week as his team prepare to play Louth in a crucial Division Three fixture this weekend in Brewster Park.

Originally the game was set for Saturday evening at 7pm but as the week wore on more and more players have been impacted by the ‘bug’ and in turn Fermanagh requested from Croke Park for the game to be put back until Sunday at 3.30pm.

Louth to their credit agreed to putting the game back an extra day.

On Friday morning, Donnelly confirmed four of last week’s starting team have been unable to train all week as well as four others on the squad.

It will be a wait-and-see scenario for Donnelly, who says;

“We are hoping they might be able to do a bit tonight, but maybe not and just get into Sunday.”

Preparations all week have been hampered, with the Brookeborough man saying they have tried to limit the spread within the squad;

“Normally we would have video work this week and we haven’t done any in the meeting rooms because of that, we’re not doing it tonight (Friday) either, just in case the couple coming back tonight spread it on, we’re just staying outdoors.”

While Donnelly is hoping everyone recovers in time for Sunday, he will be without his captain Declan McCusker who has a calf injury which will rule him out for two or three weeks, confirms Donnelly.

