+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAAVomiting bug hits Fermanagh squad ahead of Louth game
Fermanagh warm up before the Laois game.

Vomiting bug hits Fermanagh squad ahead of Louth game

Posted: 12:03 pm March 11, 2022
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

THE Fermanagh squad has been hit by a vomiting bug and manager Kieran Donnelly says that it has been a “nightmare” week as his team prepare to play Louth in a crucial Division Three fixture this weekend in Brewster Park.

Originally the game was set for Saturday evening at 7pm but as the week wore on more and more players have been impacted by the ‘bug’ and in turn Fermanagh requested from Croke Park for the game to be put back until Sunday  at 3.30pm. 

Louth to their credit agreed to putting the game back an extra day.

Advertisement

On Friday morning, Donnelly confirmed four of last week’s starting team have been unable to train all week as well as four others on the squad. 

It will be a wait-and-see scenario for Donnelly, who says;

“We are hoping they might be able to do a bit tonight, but maybe not and just get into Sunday.”

Preparations all week have been hampered, with the Brookeborough man saying they have tried to limit the spread within the squad;

“Normally we would have video work this week and we haven’t done any in the meeting rooms because of that, we’re not doing it tonight (Friday) either, just in case the couple coming back tonight spread it on, we’re just staying outdoors.”

While Donnelly is hoping everyone recovers in time for Sunday, he will be without his captain Declan McCusker who has a calf injury which will rule him out for two or three weeks, confirms Donnelly. 

 

Advertisement

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:03 pm March 11, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA