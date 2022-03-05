Tributes paid to ‘wonderful mentor’ Aidan Kennedy

TRIBUTES have poured in for the late Aidan Kennedy, a former teacher at St Joseph’s College in Enniskillen and youth secretary of Enniskillen Town United Football Club.

Mr Kennedy, the late husband of Phil and father of Joan, Ronan, Catherine and the late Marc, passed away on Wednesday February 23.

Aidan was born in Enniskillen to parents Walter and Margaret, and brother Gary.

The Kennedy family relocated to Portadown and Aidan received his early education at the Christian Brothers School in Armagh.

He later studied in Manchester before returning to Enniskillen to pursue a career in teaching.

Mr Kennedy taught in St Joseph’s College in Enniskillen from 1976 until 2007, before later ‘subbing’ at various schools, including the Erne Integrated College and St Fanchea’s College.

Helena Palmer, principal of St Joseph’s, paid tribute describing him as ‘a real gentleman.’

“Aidan was a member of the Senior Management Team, Head of English and a real gentleman.

He was a fantastic teacher and a wonderful mentor to many of our pupils and teachers, including me, over the years.”

Mr Kennedy was also well known in local drama circles as a talented actor, director and producer, starring in many productions.

He also acted as the Youth Secretary of Enniskillen Town United Football Club.

His daughter Joan said, “Growing up in Enniskillen, we have always been aware that Dad had an impact on the lives of a great many people, that he was loved and held in high esteem. However, to us, first and foremost he was our father, devoted to us and us to him. We will miss him forever.”

Mr Kennedy’s cremation was arranged by Conway Funeral Directors and took place at Lakeland Crematorium Cavan.

He is survived by wife Phil, daughters Joan (Mark), Catherine, son Ronan (Paula), and grandchildren Caoimhe and Conal. He also leaves a brother Gary.

He was predeceased by parents Walter and Margaret and son Marc.

