Newtownbutler’s Lucky House reaps the rewards

THE Lucky House Chinese takeaway has continued to send local tastebuds into a frenzy over the years with its mouth watering selection of takeaway options for all the family to enjoy.

Although based in the rural village of Newtownbutler, the undeniable talents of head chef and owner Tony He who originally hails from Fuqing, China, has allowed local palates to be transported to experience the finest of Chinese cuisine with every order.

A successful business is often a result of a lot more than just the quality food, and the Lucky House takeaway in Newtownbutler is the definition of that sentiment with the local community of Newtownbutler and further afield at the heart of everything that Tony and his wife Becky do.

“Myself and Tony have worked together for about 15 years when we both met in the Lucky House takeaway in Newtownbutler and we eventually took the business over about two years after we started dating,” explained Newtownbutler native Becky.

“Just before lockdown and in the beginning of the pandemic, all businesses were very quiet so I decided to go back into education and Tony and I made the decision to only open on weekends.

“Having four small children who are in school and with plenty of extra curricular activities, it was the only feasible way to keep the whole family/work balance ticking.”

Despite the decision to only open to the public during weekend hours, Becky revealed that the business has gone from “strength to strength.”

