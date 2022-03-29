Holders Tummery out of Cup as appeal is dismissed

Following an appeal by reigning champions Tummery Athletic, regarding their Mulhern Cup match on February 12 with Derrychara United, in which Tummery brought on a fourth substitute in extra time, the decision by the Appeals Board has been to dismiss the appeal by Tummery and uphold the decision of the Fermanagh and Western FA to expel them from the competition.

On the day Tummery won the match 3-2 but Derrychara subsequently protested to the Fermanagh and Western FA on the grounds that the fourth substitute used by Tummery was in contravention of the rules of the Mulhern Cup.

The protest was considered at a meeting of the Fermanagh and Western FA held on February 21 which resulted in Derrychara’s protest

being upheld and Tummery were dismissed from the competition and fined £75.

Whilst the Fermanagh and Western Football Association has admitted that the protest should not have been considered as it was not in order, the Appeals Board are satisfied that the footballing body had the power to investigate the allegation under rule

17(f) and to make a determination. Derrychara have since withdrawn from the competition.

Tummery believed they were misled by the match referee, Martin Crawford on the day who permitted the fourth substitute and confirmed on three occasions it was allowed. They also point to other contributing factors such as there are no current rules for the Mulhern Cup, there was irregularities in the hearing of the protest and weaknesses in the COMET Football Management System’s record management.

The Appeals Board looked at each of these grounds of appeal but in a statement released on Tuesday morning (today) said;

“Whilst the Appeals Board have some sympathy with Tummery, having won the match now finding themselves excluded from the competition, there is an onus on each club to determine the rules of each competition they play in and to abide by those rules.

“The Appeals Board therefore dismiss the appeal by Tummery and uphold the decision of the Fermanagh and Western FA.”

Magheraveely will now play Mountjoy in the one outstanding quarter final on April 9 with the winner going on to play Enniskillen Rangers in the semi final.

