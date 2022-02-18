Sadness at death of family man who loved life

A WELL respected Fermanagh businessman has died following a short illness.

Johnston ‘Ivan’ Henry, late of 28 Enniskillen Road, Lisbellaw, passed away at the Gillbrooke Care Home in Clabby last week.

His daughter Cheryl spoke of the sad loss, describing him as a real family man who ‘loved life’ and helped anyone he could.

“Dad was my whole world and we were so lucky to have him,” she said.

Mr Henry was buried on his birthday, just a few days short of 67. He took ill during the summer of last year and had been in hospital for almost six months before moving to the Gillbrooke Care Home just before Christmas.

He was born at Scribba, Garrison, the son of Alfie and Mable Henry and received his early education at Cashel Primary School before moving to Enniskillen High School.

On leaving school at the age of 16 he moved to Lisnaskea to live with his uncle George Nixon and worked in the local Cash & Carry.

It was during this time that Mr Henry met his wife Jean and the couple were married in 1977. They were to celebrate 45 years marriage in June this year.

Mr Henry then took up a position in the Maxol Filling Station on the Sligo Road before running Middway Service Station in Letterbreen, later moving back to Lisnaskea to manage the Maxol Petrol Station.

In 2000 he started Turning Point Auctioneers in the front room of the Post Office in Lisbellaw where his wife Jean was postmistress.

He built up a very successful business over 20 years with offices in Enniskillen, Omagh and Dungannon.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0