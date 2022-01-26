+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportSoccerStafford signs for Ballinamallard
Mark Stafford

Stafford signs for Ballinamallard

Posted: 10:25 am January 26, 2022
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

BALLINAMALLARD fans favourite Mark Stafford is coming back to where it all began. The former Mallards centre half and captain came up through the youth ranks at Ferney Park and was instrumental in the team’s Championship win and promotion to the Premiership in 2012.

34 year-old Stafford moved from Ballinamallard to Linfield in 2015 and after six successful years with the Blues when he won won four league titles, two Irish Cups, a League Cup and a County Antrim Shield he then joined Gary Hamilton’s Glenavon, last July. 

Now, Stafford is coming home and he told the club website;

Advertisement

“I’m very excited to be back at Ballinamallard United FC,” adding, “I’m very aware that I’ll be going into a changing room with different personnel, both players and staff. I know I’ll have to earn their respect and confidence.”

The news will be a big boost to Harry McConkey’s promotion drive with Ballinamallard. They are currently sitting in second place behind Newry City and level on points with third placed Annagh United.

McConkey said; “It’s great to have secured Mark’s signature. He will give the squad another natural leader in the changing room and on the pitch. He is a very experienced and quality central defender.

“I know from our talks both last summer and more recently that Mark is still hungry for success. He is determined to give the Mallards his very best as we enter the run in of a very competitive season.”

Stafford is clearly focused on getting the Fermanagh side back into the top tier;

“I have a focus for the Mallards and hope I can help them again to push for promotion to the Premiership.”

Ballinamallard is away to Ballyclare on Saturday and McConkey anticipates Stafford will be in his match day squad. 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:25 am January 26, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA